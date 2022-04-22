The Athens Area Diaper Bank will host its second annual "8K Nap-a-thon and PJ Party" on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
"The event is designed to resemble a 5K running race, but instead of running, event participants can treat themselves to rest and relaxation at the Diaper Bank’s Pajama Party — all for a good cause," organizers said.
This event will raise funding and awareness for the Athens Area Diaper Bank.
"The 8K Nap-a-thon and PJ Party will feature a fun-filled and joyful atmosphere, offering diaper bank tours, activities, snacks, and beverages, including coffee and mimosas," organizers added. "At the event, registrants will pick up their Nap-a-thon 'race bib' and an Athens Area Diaper Bank blanket, then head home to take their nap."
The event will take place at the diaper bank facility, located at 130 Conway Drive, Suite E, in Bogart.
For event registration and sponsorship/giving opportunities, visit
