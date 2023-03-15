Auditions are coming up for the Jefferson Community Theatre's performance of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet adapted by Jamie Allen. The classic tale will be reimagined for the 1980s.
Auditions for the performance are planned on Sunday, March 26, at 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday, March 28, at 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center. The Jefferson Civic Center is located at 65 Kissam St., Jefferson.
