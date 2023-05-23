Karen White will be visiting the Jefferson Public Library during her book tour for the release of The House on Prytania, the second book in her Royal Street series. The event will take place June 17 at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will be able to hear her speak about her new book, purchase a copy and meet White during a book signing. RSVP by calling 706-367-8012 or email jplibrarystaff@gmail.com.
In other news at the Jefferson library:
- The Summer Reading Program kicks off May 25. Be sure to stop by the library to sign up for the reading challenge and win prizes.
- Come sing, play and laugh along with Fiddlin’ Dan on June 5 at 10 a.m. as he entertains with stories and songs inspired by animals, mischievous kids and life outdoors from the Appalachian Mountains.
- Drop in at JPL on June 14 from 9-11 a.m. for Half Moon’s pop-up petting zoo to visit with a miniature horse, donkey, bunnies and other animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.