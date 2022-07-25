The Ladies of Special Edition plan a fourth annual back-to-school pool party on Saturday, July 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson city swimming pool.
This event is for children between 4-16 years old. Attendees will be able to enter a drawing for a chance to win a $100 shopping spree and a $50 gift card.
School supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Free food and drinks will be available.
All children must be accompanied by a parent before entry to the pool.
Sponsors include BreAnna Daniel, Evans Chiropractor and Kingdom Culture Outreach Ministry.
The pool is located on Memorial Dr.
For more information, call Laveda Daniel at 706-351-2325.
