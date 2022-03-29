A barbecue fundraiser is planned April 23 to benefit Adventure Bags, Inc., and Fostering Hope Clothes Closet. The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crow's Lake, 155 Crows Lake Dr., Jefferson.
Plates are $8 per plate and include barbecue chicken, chips, coleslaw, beans and a drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.