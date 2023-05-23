The Beekeepers Club had an informational meeting in May at the Commerce Public Library. Future meetings are planned for the first Thursday of each month. The June meeting will be held Thursday, June 1, from 6-7:30 p.m.
- There will be a First Aid class for adults on Tuesday, May 30, from 1-3 p.m. The class is free, but call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place. The class will cover choking and basics in the Stop the Bleed course. "A person who is severely bleeding can die in as little as 5 minutes, so early intervention is crucial," advises the instructor.
- Thursdays will be busy at the Commerce Library this summer. Teens are still enjoying Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., while yoga will be in the auditorium at 6 p.m. Chess is returning for all ages during the summer as well and will also be at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m., Lee Bryan "that puppet guy" is bringing a prehistoric adventure of "epic proportions" with his Dr. Dinosaur program. Arrive early for a spot.
- Monday, June 5, brings "Kid Yoga" for ages 6 and up at 1 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. This is a program that requires registration. Call the library to reserve a place. Gary Watson, who leads yoga for adults, will be in charge. The same week, on June 8, there will be a Block party at Ridling Park from 4-6 p.m. Buzzie plans to attend this party where there will be food, games and the pop-up rolling library PuRL
- Members of the American Legion will be in the Memorial Garden Saturday, June 3, from 10-noon. They will be available to answer questions about the Luthie-Gillespie-Whitehead American Legion, Post #93, as well as providing guidance about VA benefits and more.
- New adult fiction now available include: Justin Cronin's The Ferryman, Joel Rosenberg's The Libyan Diversion, Amanda Quick's The Bride Wore White, Tracie Peterson's The Heart's Choice, Karen White's The House on Prytania, Eric Lustbrader's The Quantum Solution, and Cory Doctorow's Red Team Blues.
- New nonfiction include: Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond, Strong Like Water by Aundi Kolber and Sanctuary - Cultivating a Quiet Heart in a Noisy and Demanding World by Denise J. Hughes. Kolber's tbook is described as "finding the freedom, safety and compassion to move through hard things and experience true flourishing.
- Upcoming programs include: Saturday, June 3, Family Lego 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m. and First Aid from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Family Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m.; Yoga at 6 p.m., Chess at 6 p.m. and Beekeepers Club (June 1) from 6-7:30 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
