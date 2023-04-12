A South Jackson woman has turned a lifelong interest in herbs into a full-time business. The company, MEplusTEA, offers a variety of hand-blended, loose-leaf tea products.
Precious Jones, owner of MEplusTEA, launched the company in 2017. It’s now grown to become her full-time job. Jones previously worked in corporate America after studying graphic design, but she soon learned that career wasn’t her cup of tea.
Jones said she grew up learning about gardening, plants, herbs and their medicinal qualities. She became interested in loose-leaf teas and started making her own blends using locally-grown herbs.
“We started networking and working with other local growers,” Jones said. She also started formulating different tea blends and working with herbalists. “…And MEplusTEA was born.”
The business started with five blends. It has expanded to include over 30 different blends today.
There’s a huge variety available, from caffeinated tea blends to decaffeinated herbal blends.
“Our most popular, by far, is the creamy Earl,” Jones said. “It’s our version of Earl Gray.”
Jones’ favorite blend named “Peace and Love” contains a mix of herbs — ranging from hibiscus and rooibos honeybush to lavender and lemon balm. She likes to have a cup of the “Peace and Love” blend during her “me time” when she’s trying to relax, but not ready to go to sleep yet.
A couple of blends have been the result of happy accidents, including their “Happy to be Me” blend.
“When creating this blend, we were shooting for our own version of sorrel. We didn’t quite hit the mark with sorrel, but our focus group (a bunch of teenagers) loved it so we decided to keep it,” according to the MEplusTEA website. “Happy to Be Me is a hibiscus-based tea blend that is loaded with the sweetness of pineapples, coconuts and apples. The best way we can describe it is like having a cup of pina colada.”
Their “Winter Bliss” tea (which they tried to shape after a Russian tea) also didn’t turn out as they’d initially expected, but they decided to keep it on the list because they enjoyed it.
“I put it together the way I thought it made sense to go, but it’s didn’t come out tasting anything like a Russian tea,” she said. “But I liked it.”
The company’s tea blends include a large range of styles. They’ve got everything from “Butterfly Lemonade” and “Turmeric and Ginger,” to the more well-known Earl gray or chamomile teas. Some of the blends also aim for certain medicinal qualities, like their “Flu Fighter” or “Nausea Relief” blends.
Whatever the blend, Jones always ensures the tea is made with the best products. She sources a lot of ingredients from local farmers.
“I can control exactly what I get,” Jones said of working with local farms. “Just knowing that I’m offering the best possible product that I can is important to me.”
When she does have to order herbs online, she makes sure they’re grown organically.
Jones hopes they’ll be able to expand the company to grow more of their own ingredients. They currently grow on a one-acre lot, but hope to expand so they can grow all of their own medicinal herbs.
MORE INFORMATION
To purchase online or find out more about MEplusTEA, visit https://www.meplustea.com . The website also includes a list of locations you can buy the tea in-person.
