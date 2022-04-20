The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County recently hosted its 19th annual auction at Chapman Hill Wedding + Events. The event included live and silent auctions, live music from Diamond Studios and raffle prizes.
Kendall Sims, CEO for the organization, shared that this year's event was one of the most successful and well-attended events he’s been a part of since starting in 2020.
“We couldn’t do what we do without people in this community supporting great futures right here in Jackson County," Sims said.
The theme of the event was “Great Futures Bloom Here” to go along with the spring theme, but also as a riff on the Boys & Girls Clubs of America slogan “Great Futures Start Here."
The event opened with Cindy Patterson, a senior board member and director of operations for Southeast Toyota. Patterson said that even in the tough times that kids face and have faced, the Boys & Girls Clubs provides a place of safety, security and most of all hope for all the kids in Jackson County.
Alicia Vargas, chief volunteer officer, spoke about the "great futures" that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County has already created using the example of Sims, who is a former Club kid and now the leader of the organization he once attended at age 11. Vargas continued to welcome guests and supporters while thanking sponsors for their "commitment to supporting great futures."
Sims spoke briefly to encourage the guests to support the kids and teens of BGCJC by asking them to "invest in themselves."
“I believe that every young person deserves a chance at a great future," Sims said. "Tonight, we can be the difference maker in a life that we may never actually see or touch. Tonight, we can be what other adults were for us when we were young. Tonight we can ensure that all current and future kids and teens that come to the Boys & Girls Club will have a chance at a great future. Who’s going to join me?”
The spring auction raised just over $69,000. All proceeds will directly support the operations and programs of the Boys & Girls Clubs including the establishment of the first ever Teen Center in Jackson County.
"Special thanks to Chapman Hill Weddings + Events, The Catered Kitchen, Maggie’s Desserts, Tabo’s Piggly Wiggly, Home Depot, Diamond Studios (Toccoa), and all BGCJC Parents and Board of Directors," Sims said.
