The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County hosted its second Car and Bike Show on Saturday, Oct. 23. Thirty-four cars and bikes were featured at the event, held at the Jim Moran Memorial Club.
During this year's event, BGCJC leaders aimed to double the impact made from the previous year through fundraising and in attendance to the free event.
The Car and Bike Show is an opportunity for the community of supporters to get closer to the mission and purpose of BGCJC while enjoying restored classic cars and motorcycles.
“The weather was perfect for a car show, and I’m just glad we got to see so many cars from the area show up to support the kids. It means a lot," said Jeff Daniels, Jim Moran Club Director.
The Car and Bike Show was sponsored by JM Family Enterprises and Southeast Toyota Distributors as presenting sponsors along with Safelite Autoglass, Jackson EMC, Centurion Auto Logistics, Pak and Print Plus, Bennett’s Athletic Wear and South State bank as additional event sponsors.
“We are always so thankful to our supporters and the people of this County who helps us make events like this happen. Without them we can’t fully do the work and raise the resources needed for our kids and teens,” said Kendall Sims, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County.
The proceeds of the event directly support the after-school BGCJC’s Character & Leadership programs that focus on anti-bullying, being a leader and being kind.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County’s next event is a Night for YOUth: Steak Dinner and Auction on December 2 at the Commerce Civic Center.
