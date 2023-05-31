The second annual Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County Run to Greatness 5K and fun run will be held Saturday, June 10, at Spencer Park.
Registration is $25. Registration for participants between 1-11 years old is $10.
Packet pickup and race-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.
The fun run will be held at 8 a.m. The “Run to Greatness 5K” will be held at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at 9:30 a.m.
Sign-up online to participate at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Commerce/RuntoGreatness5KandFunRun
This event is sponsored by SK Battery.
