The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County hosted its first ever Car and Bike Show on Oct. 17.
The event was held at the Jim Moran Memorial Club on Gordon Street to support the club's members.
“We hosted 58 cars and eight bikes and hundreds of guests that walked through our event,” said Jeff Daniels, Club Director.
“We were just happy to have a very safe and positive event for our kids in our community while furthering the mission of BGCJC.” Kendall Sims, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs. “We are so grateful to the Jackson County community for their support and for all of our sponsors of the event.”
The event was an opportunity for community members to support the youth of Jackson County and get more connected with BGCJC. The first Car and Bike show helped raise nearly $5,000 for the BGCJC Members with help from sponsors like Safelite Autoglass, Jackson EMC, South State bank, Centurion Auto Logistics and the Douglas McLeish Agency.
