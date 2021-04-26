The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County recently hosted its annual spring fundraiser, "The Spring Auction."
The April 16 event featured a silent auction, live music and a live auction with the theme “Great Futures BLOOM Here," all to benefit the local club and its operations.
CEO Kendall Sims shares his gratitude to the Jackson County community for "investing in kids just like him." Sims, a former club kid, credits the 18 years of generosity and support from Jackson County businesses and citizens for his own future.
Bob Griffeth, chairman of the Board of Directors for BGCJC, noted the work that has been put into the clubs even during a pandemic.
“What a difference a year makes,” Griffeth said in recognizing that the pandemic had been a tough year for everyone especially the youth who were affected ion various ways.
During the event, Sims and Stacey Ramsey, senior club director, awarded the first ever BGCJC Doris P. Brown Volunteer Service Award to Officer Tevin Dunbar of the Commerce Police Department for his service at the Commerce Club. Dunbar has been a constant volunteer filling needs of the club and mentoring kids throughout. He received the award to a standing ovation throughout the venue.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County raised just over $57,000 at the event to support both clubs and their programs all thanks to sponsors and guests like JM Family Enterprises and Southeast Toyota Distributors, organizers said. The Spring Auction was held at Chapman Hill Weddings + Events venue; live music was provided by Diamond Studios – Toccoa; and dinner was served by Taste from Tammy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.