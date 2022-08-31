Nakia Brooks, of Braselton, was awarded Realtor of the Year at the GAR Conference in Nashville. Brooks is the president-elect for NAMAR and the operating broker at Brokerage Atlanta.
He has over a decade of experience in the real estate profession. In addition to being president-elect, he also sits on NAMAR’s board of directors, is the board chairperson for the committee of brokers council and co-chair of the technology committee. He is also on the executive committee as the committee chairperson coordinator. Brooks is a state director for the Georgia Association of Realtors, as well as the state chairperson for GAR. Alongside being a member of NAMAR, he is also a secondary member of numerous local boards in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.
