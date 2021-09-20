Braselton's Medieval Faire will be held on the town green on Oct. 9 and 10.
The event is free to attend and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
"Attendees will experience living history demonstrations including examples of daily life, cooking, music, the arms, armor and martial culture from the 11th century Battle of Hastings to the start of The Tudors’ Reign in the 15th century. The event will also include hands-on demonstrations and a variety of vendors," said Braselton tourism director Nikki Perry.
Presentations currently scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 (same schedule both days):
12 p.m. – A Muse of Fire: English Language from Medieval to Modern
2 p.m. – Time in a Battle: Arms and Armor of the Battle of Hastings
4 p.m. – Shakespeare’s Soldiers: Arms and Armor of Shakespeare’s History Plays
The Town of Braselton has invited the director of History Now (www.history-now.org), Ken Johnston, and his group of historians and reenactors to hold two events on the Town Green: Oct 9 and 10, A Medieval Faire presenting the Battle of Hastings; and Nov. 27 and 28, A Renaissance Faire presenting the De Soto Exhibition
“The town partnered with History Now to create family-friendly events that everyone from history buffs to costume geeks can enjoy,” said Sloane Meyer, director of the Braselton Civic Center slated to open in January 2022. “Our hope is to build on these cultural events next year to include activities in the new Braselton Civic Center next to the Town Green.”
Visit https://www.visitbraselton.com/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.