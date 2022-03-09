This past month was a busy month for Cub Scout Pack 35 which represents Commerce and Maysville. The largely-brand new group of scouts challenged each other in the Pack’s Pinewood Derby Race, breaking Pack Speed records with their creative Derby cars.
Pack leaders say race day was exciting with cars achieving speeds of at least 190 miles-per-hour. Four Pack members, Noah Young (Tiger), Brentlee Crowe (Webelo), Emory Sisk (Wolf) and Hawk Carter (Tiger), advanced to the District Race. The group ran at least 10-mph faster than they did at the Pack race.
Andrew Moon (Lion) won Best in Show at the District and is advancing to the Council Race next month.
Pack 35 Scouts also recently earned their Bobcat badges and belt loops, recognizing their completed adventures to date. Their achievement was recognized by the Pack and their family members though the Painted Bobcat ceremony.
"Pack 35 has many more adventures planned for this scouting year, following their pack tagline 'Pack 35, When Adventure Calls – We Answer!'" leaders said.
