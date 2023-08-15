Visiting Angels of Hoschton, in conjunction with Alzheimer’s Association, is organizing a Car Show and Cornhole Tournament for September 2. The event will be held at the Jackson County Agricultural Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to be held in October.

The car show will be professionally judged and $600 in prizes will be awarded. Prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.

