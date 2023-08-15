Visiting Angels of Hoschton, in conjunction with Alzheimer’s Association, is organizing a Car Show and Cornhole Tournament for September 2. The event will be held at the Jackson County Agricultural Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to be held in October.
The car show will be professionally judged and $600 in prizes will be awarded. Prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.
The first place winner of the cornhole tournament will win $500. Prizes will be available for 2nd and 3rd place as well. Registration is $40 per team (pre-registration) or $50 (per team if registered on the day of the event). Cornhole bags will fly at noon.
There will also be food and drinks for purchase, along with vendors.
A college football watch party will be held at the big green at the ag center.
"National estimates of the prevalence of all dementias are available from population-based studies that estimate that 11% of people aged 65 and older in the United States have dementia," organizers said. "Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia, representing approximately 70% of those diagnosed with dementia. In Georgia, the rate of Alzheimer’s Disease is projected to increase more than 26%, exploding to nearly 190,000 residents by the year 2025. This disease has a tremendous impact on those suffering from it and the families that are caring for their loved one."
The Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson. For more information, call Thom Price at 678-682-7444 or email tprice@visitingangels.com
