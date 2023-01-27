The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons that February is Black History Month.
"It is an annual celebration to recognize African Americans and their contributions to history," library leaders said. "Learn about amazing men and women like Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Barack and Michelle Obama and many more. Stop by today and check out books on these famous Americans."
- Visit the library on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3-5 p.m. to make pop-up Valentine cards. The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a caregiver. The program will be held in the Library Annex.
- Be a part of the “Nic Krewe” for Mardi Gras. Children can make their own shoebox float to be displayed in the Nicholson Public Library. The floats will be displayed beginning Friday, February 17. The most creative float will win a special prize pack. The floats need to be turned in by 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. A family can enter one together but only one prize will be given.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. The books are available at the Circulation Desk.
