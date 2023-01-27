First library book

Waylon Hamil checks out his first book with his new library card at the Nicholson library.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons that February is Black History Month. 

"It is an annual celebration to recognize African Americans and their contributions to history," library leaders said. "Learn about amazing men and women like Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Barack and Michelle Obama and many more. Stop by today and check out books on these famous Americans."

