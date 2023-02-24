The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons that March is Women’s History Month. From Kate Warne to Michelle Obama, check out books on famous women who have made vital contributions in history, science, technology, math and more.
•The library recently held a Mardi Gras shoebox parade float contest. Beau Fitzgerald won first prize. Second prize went to Lena and Oscar Kulhman, and third to Evelyn and Finn Webster.
•Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets Thursday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. The club is free and open to ages 16 and older. Copies of the book can be picked up at the circulation desk.
•On Tuesday, March 14, stop by the Nicholson library between 3-5 p.m. for the monthly drop-in craft. This month children ages 2 and older can make a pot of gold for St. Patrick’s Day. The program is free for children with a caregiver.
•Saturday, May 6, is the City of Nicholson’s annual Daisy Festival. The library will have a booth at the event.
•Conductor Jim Baughman will share his passion for railroading at the library on Tuesday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m. “In addition to educating us about the history of the railroad, he will also bring his railroad memorabilia collection for everyone to see,” library leaders said. The program is free and open to all ages with a parent or guardian.
