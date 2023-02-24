Fitzgerald

Beau Fitzpatrick, a second grader at East Jackson Elementary School, won the float decorating contest at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. The float is in the background as she holds her bucket of goodies that she won.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons that March is Women’s History Month. From Kate Warne to Michelle Obama, check out books on famous women who have made vital contributions in history, science, technology, math and more.

In other library news:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.