The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans its seventh annual Hometown Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on Aug. 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Presented by Piedmont Athens Regional, this appreciation luncheon honors and celebrates all the Jackson County public safety professionals. The Chamber honors firefighters, police, the sheriff’s office, emergency services and 911 communications.
All first responders are invited as their agencies are recognized and honored.
Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King will be the keynote speaker.
Businesses that donate a gift toward this special event will be recognized on a billboard on I-85. Gift donors will also be listed in the luncheon program. If you would like to support the first responders, gifts can be dropped off at the Chamber office, or we can pick it up. Gift deadline if Aug. 18. Event sponsorships are also available.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members. Tables of eight are also available. To RSVP for general admission tickets, or for sponsorship information, contact Melissa at mbritt@jacksoncountyga.com or call the Chamber at 706-387-0300. Reservations are required.
