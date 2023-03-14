Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee has announced its fourth annual $1,000 scholarship opportunity. The scholarship is available to a young woman poised to be a future business and community leader. Seniors graduating from a Jackson County high school who plan to attend an accredited college, university or trade school may apply.
The scholarship is limited to a one-time award of $1,000. The college or university may be located anywhere in the United States and must be fully accredited.
