Chess and Smash Bros continue to meet every Thursday at the Commerce Public Library. Super Smash Bros is a Nintendo Switch based crossover video game featuring characters from various games. It is considered a showdown between characters such as: Donkey Kong, Mario and Zelda, to name a few. Smash Bros is for ages 10-17 and meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m.
Chess is for all levels and ages from beginners to advanced. The chess group meet every Thursday at 6 p.m.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- In partnership with American Legion Post 93, the library is a drop-off site for care items being donated to the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital and Fisher House in Augusta. The library has a list of acceptable items. "This is a great way to say thank you to our service members and their families. We will continue to receive items till October 1, " said Library Manager Angel Abounader.
- There will be a new session of the Seasons of Song offered during October. Evan Bush, Director of Youth Services at GPLS, is offering this pilot program once again to children in kindergarten and first grade. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a spot. The classes will be held on Tuesdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at 4 p.m.
- Children's Librarian Brittney Warren has several programs planned for fall break, which starts October 2. These include a solar eclipse science craft with Dr. Maurice Snook, Spooky Family Storytime, Creepy Crawlies featuring spider, snakes and bugs from the Department of Natural Resources and a Bunny Petting Zoo with Divine Healing Ranch.
- New adult fiction now available on the shelf include: 23 1/2 Lies by James Patterson, Anne Perry's Rutland Place, Normal Rules Don't Apply by Kate Atkinson, The Stranger Upstairs by Lisa Matlin, Kelley Armstrong's Hemlock Island, Code Red by Vince Flynn, and three cowboy romance novels by Cora Seton - The Cowboy's Secret Bride, The Cowboy's Outlaw Bride and The Cowboy's Stolen Bride.
- Upcoming programs: Monday, Yoga 10:30 a.m. and Chair Yoga 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Knitting for Kids 1:30-3:30 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and Yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
