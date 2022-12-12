Children of all ages visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. In addition to visiting with the merry duo, children made ornaments and made Christmas cards to Georgia nursing home residents.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 20, children can drop-in and make a paper Christmas wreath from 3-5 p.m. The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a parent/guardian.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meet on Thursday, December 15, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the Circulation Desk.
- The library will be closed from 12-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, for a staff Christmas lunch.
- The library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. The library will be closed for Christmas from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26. For New Year’s, the library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.
