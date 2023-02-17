The Jefferson Public Library will host Meet the Children’s Author on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event kicks off with a picture book reading by Carmen Agra Deedy at 10 a.m. Authors J. Reese Bradley and Rebecca Armstrong will discuss their chapter books at 11 a.m., followed by a meet and greet.
