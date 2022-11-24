Santa, Buzzie and the pop-up rolling library (PURL) will all be in the Commerce Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.
Santa will also be coming to the library during story time on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. He plans to stay afterwards for a couple of hours if parents or adults are interested in getting a picture.
There will be a Christmas ornament take-and-make craft for children during the first week of December and a felt gnome take-and-make for teens and adults.
- The writers' group will be meeting at the library on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10:30, but they will then be going out for their meeting and lunch.
- New adult fiction now available include: Colleen Hoover's Point of Retreat, James Patterson's The Perfect Assassin, Charlaine Harris' The Serpent in Heaven, Heather Graham's Blood Moon, Brian Sanderson's The Last Metal, B.A. Paris' The Prisoner and RayAnne Thayne's All is Bright.
- Patrons looking for nonfiction over the holidays might want to check out Charlayne Hunter-Gault's My People, Mike Pence's So Help Me God, or Matthew Perry's Friends, Loves and the Big Terrible Thing.
- The library will be decorated for the holidays with Christmas books and movies available for check out, but "don't forget to use Libby if you are not able to travel to the library," advises Library Assistant Jill Roper. "There are always books and magazines available for check out there with your library card," Roper concluded.
- This week's programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m and story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., yoga at 6 p.m. and chess also at 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
