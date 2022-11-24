Storytime fun

Children enjoy marching band during Brittney's Thanksgiving story time, which meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Commerce Public Library.

Santa, Buzzie and the pop-up rolling library (PURL) will all be in the Commerce Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.

Santa will also be coming to the library during story time on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. He plans to stay afterwards for a couple of hours if parents or adults are interested in getting a picture.

