Kick off the Christmas Season with the Nicholson Public Library and the City of Nicholson on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the library. The festivities continue at the Benton Center with the lighting of the city Christmas Tree, activities, refreshments and music. The event is free and open to everyone.
Hidden Gems Book Club meets on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the circulation desk.
The library send out monthly emails with a calendar of events. Sign up to receive the emails by contacting rokeeffe@prlib.org with the subject "email list."
The library will be closed Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving.
