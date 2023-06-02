The Jefferson Public Library has announced that Crescent Circus, consisting of Louisiana duo Nathan and Morgan, will be performing at the Jefferson Civic Center on June 22 at 2 p.m. The circus includes juggling, acrobatics and magic. Bring your library card to check out books from PuRL the bookmobile.
Other upcoming programs include:
- The library's author event on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. featuring Karen White is quickly approaching. RSVP by calling 706-367-8012 or email the library at jplibrarystaff@gmail.com. White will speak about her new book, The House on Prytania. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Karen during a book signing.
- Tweens and teens can stop by on June 20 at 2 p.m. to make a faux cat terrarium globe. Pick a kitty and add some moss and creativity to create a little terrarium world, library leaders said. Supplies are limited, so sign up is required.
- A laser tag event will be held on June 27. The library will have the laser tag phasers available at 6 p.m. for ages 6–10. The allotted time for ages 11–adults begins at 6:45 p.m.
