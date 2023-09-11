Commerce will host Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 2 at 7:30 a.m.
This event will be held at the Commerce Police Department, located at 1491 South Elm St., Commerce.
"Stop by, enjoy coffee and visit with Commerce Police officers," city leaders said.
Coffee with be provided by Java Joy by ESP Athens.
