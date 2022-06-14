Commerce is hosting a Chaney Park Block Party on Thursday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. Chaney Park is located on Ridgeway Dr.
There will be free hot dogs, Kona Ice, surprises and games for the children. Children can also take part in basketball drills with college players.
The Commerce Fire Department will be on hand to spray children with the water hose.
