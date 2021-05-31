Bring your lawn chair and join us for a summer concert at Cherry Street Parking lot with The Joe Olds Band. June 4th, 2021 show starts at 7pm and last until 10 pm. Kid friendly, pet friendly, NO alcohol at this event. You can still enjoy food from our local restaurants and dine while you listen to the music. This concert is FREE to attend.
