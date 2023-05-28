Commerce School of Dance Senior Company members will put on "An Evening of Music and Dance" on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at the Commerce Cultural Arts Center.
Live music by Sally Stites, Jim Crow and David Court will be performed in between dance pieces. Dancers will perform to the music of artists as diverse as Benny Goodman, Michael Jackson, Patsy Cline, the rock band U2 and classical composer, Cesare Pugni. Graduating high school senior Addie Mitcham will perform to Natalie Cole's version of "Both Sides Now" with guest artist Tim Kolman of The Georgia Ballet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.