Commerce’s Fire Department plans its annual Chicken-Q on Saturday, April 22. Plate pick-up will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department.
Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from any Commerce firefighter. To get a ticket, you can call the fire station at 706-335-5073 (daytime), or 706-335-2190 (nighttime) or visit the fire station or city hall during daytime hours.
