As part of its 95th anniversary celebration, the Commerce Garden Club will have a plant sale. The sale will feature plants grown by club members.
"As these plants are locally grown, they should thrive in your Commerce garden," organizers said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
As part of its 95th anniversary celebration, the Commerce Garden Club will have a plant sale. The sale will feature plants grown by club members.
"As these plants are locally grown, they should thrive in your Commerce garden," organizers said.
The sale will be held at Spencer Park on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.