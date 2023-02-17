The Commerce Garden Club is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration will include a scrapbook of the club's history.
The Commerce Club members will meet on February 28 at 2 p.m. in the Commerce Library to work on the scrapbook. Local contributions for the scrapbook would be appreciated. Members of the public are welcome to come join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.