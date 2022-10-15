The Commerce Garden Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Concerned about rising and limited energy sources, the club is exploring alternative energy sources. This meeting will explore geothermal energy and solar energy alternatives.
For more information and the location of the meeting, call 706-652-3443.
