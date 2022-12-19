The crocheting and knitting group that meets once a week at the Commerce Public Library will join in with over 5,000 other knitting groups world-wide making KnittedKnockers. KnittedKnockers are handmade prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures to the breast. Traditional breast prosthetics are usually expensive, heavy and uncomfortable. They cannot be worn for weeks after surgery. KnittedKnockers, on the other hand are soft, beautiful, comfortable and can be worn much sooner. Over 400,000 KnittedKnockers have been made by volunteers since the beginning of the program. Over 10,000 are needed each month to fill the demand.
Our group will start with a two or three week Knit-Along in the beginning of January. We will cover the requirements, patterns, needles, yarns, how-to measure: Everything you need to know. Then, we will start knitting. If you can knit and purl, you can make this project. We will also help each other through our first sets. All knitters are welcome. You do not have to commit to anything, just come give it a try.
