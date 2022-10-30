The Commerce Public Library is hosting its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. This program is in partnership with the American Legion: Luthi-Gillespie-Whitehead, Post 93, in Commerce. Light refreshments will be served. All ages are welcome to attend. Veterans will be recognized and thanked for their service and sacrifice.
- There is still time to participate in the Tree of Honor. Staff request that the community bring pictures of their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Staff will make a copy of loved ones' photos and turn them into a patriotic ornament to go on the library's tree. The Tree of Honor will be on display through December 31.
- Chair yoga will be meeting Monday at 1 p.m. Regular yoga will meet Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday at 6 p.m. as regularly scheduled.
- Patrons interested in Paint and Chat class are encouraged to call or come by to sign up. Classes will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- New adult fiction now available include: Colleen Hoover's It Starts with Us, Mike Maden's Tom Clancy's Firing Point, John Pruitt's Tell It True, Karin Slaughter's The Kept Woman and Cassandra Clare's The Infernal Devices. Patrons will be interested to know that the Commerce Library now also has 12 previous Colleen Hoover novels available on the shelves or to be placed on hold locally. Bill O'Reilly's Killing The Legends is new in nonfiction, as well as the first two seasons of All Creatures Great and Small on DVD's, and Phillip Margolin's The Associate on audio CD's.
- This week's programs include: Mondays, yoga 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Video Gaming-Smash Bros 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m.
