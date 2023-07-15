Pet parade

The Commerce Public Library recently hosted its summer pet parade in the library's Memorial Garden. Britney Blahnic is shown with mother and her husky, Nala, at the parade.

The Commerce Public Library has had an estimated 260 children signed up for the summer reading bingo. The card has offered a more family participatory way for children to engage with books and library programming, while also getting adult caregivers involved.

Bingos included things such as: Read a book to a pet, help clean up and visit the library program. As of July 14, 160 children have completed their BINGO challenges. The last day to collect prizes will be July 31.

