The Commerce Public Library has had an estimated 260 children signed up for the summer reading bingo. The card has offered a more family participatory way for children to engage with books and library programming, while also getting adult caregivers involved.
Bingos included things such as: Read a book to a pet, help clean up and visit the library program. As of July 14, 160 children have completed their BINGO challenges. The last day to collect prizes will be July 31.
- The Athens Community Area on Aging will have representatives at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Counselors will be available to answer Medicare questions as well as assist with saving program applications, getting ready for Open Enrollment and plan comparisons.
- The library will host a panel exhibit entitled Eighteen Artifacts: Story of Jewish Atlanta, exploring history through artifacts, images and oral history. The exhibit will be at the library from August 7 through September 9. This program is in partnership with the Breman Jewish History museum and the Georgia Public Library System.
- Looking ahead, the Great Southeast Pollinator Census, created by the University of Georgia, will be held August 18-19. The library has printable count sheets for pick-up. This project was designed to teach pollinator conservation. The census is one way adults and children can learn about pollinating insects found in the area and it does not take long to complete. To learn more go to https://ggapc.org/
- New adult fiction now available include: Steve Berry's The 9th Man, Heather Graham's Whispers at Dusk, Colleen Hoover's Too Late, Bandon Sanderson's the Frugal Whizard's Handbook for Surviving Medieval England, Danielle Steel's Palazzo, Nicola Harrison's Hotel Laguna, Debbie Macomber's Must Love Flowers, and James Lee Burke's Flags on the Bayou. There are also two new novels by James Patterson: Circle of Death and Obsessed.
- Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia is new in nonfiction. It is described as "a groundbreaking manifesto on living better and longer that challenges medical thinking on aging."
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.