The Commerce Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of Christmas. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. for regular hours.
- Research shows that the more time children spend being read to by their parents the easier it will be for them to learn to read in the future. For this reason, the Commerce library supports the 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten program. There is a wall display where children can move their name along as they reach each 100 book segment. They receive a refrigerator magnet for each 100 books and will be given a backpack, new book, certificate and a picture for the newspaper when they complete 1,000 books.
- Parents looking for something to help children wait for Christmas Day might be interested in checking out How to Build Lego Dinosaurs, new at the Commerce Library this week. Other LEGO building books on cars and houses are also available, as well as LEGO character books and movies. After the first of the year, the library will be starting back their popular weekend LEGO Club for kids and parents.
- Books available in Commerce, as well as through the PINES system, are frequently being filmed and shown on Netflix. Check out these titles to compare book to film: The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans, If It Bleeds by Stephen King, From Scratch by Tembi Locke, Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll, and The Midnight Club by Christopher Pike.
- The library has new holiday displays, especially Christmas books for older readers in the entrance to the Children's Library, Southern Living cookbooks, and children's books about Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas to enjoy.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.
