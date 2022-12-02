Volunteer

Library Volunteer Sherry Smith helps Sergio Rodriguez and Patricia May learn English.

The Commerce Public Library has announced its holiday hours. The library will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m.

The library will also be closed from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 14, to allow staff to attend the annual Christmas luncheon held for Commerce city employees.

