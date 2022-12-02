The Commerce Public Library has announced its holiday hours. The library will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m.
The library will also be closed from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 14, to allow staff to attend the annual Christmas luncheon held for Commerce city employees.
- There will be a Christmas felt craft from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for any patrons ages 13 and up. "Come learn how to make felt flowers that can be used in a variety of ways during the holidays," says Library Assistant Xiaohong who will be facilitating this program.
- The Book Vine will be meeting on Friday, Dec. 16, at noon. The book being discussed is "Christmas with Tucker" by Greg Kincaid. There will also be special holiday snacks for all who attend. Jill Roper, Library Assistant and Book Vine member, invites "any patron interested in visiting the Book Vine would be very welcome at this special meeting."
- New adult fiction now available include: Danielle Steel's The Whittiers, Richard Paul Evans' A Christmas Memory, Nora Roberts' The Choice, Ruth Emmie Lang's the Wilderwomen, Jeffery Deaver's Hunting TIme and The Tist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz.
- There are also many new nonfiction ranging from Tom Cotton's Only the Strong and Isaac Wright Jr.'s Marked for Life to Katie Nicholl's The New Royals. Dog lovers may also be interested in Renee Alsarraf's Sit , Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10:30 a.m., and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Bros 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m.
