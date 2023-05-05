Commerce Public Library's Book Vine book club meets this week on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m. The book being discussed will be J.K. Rowling's, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- Family Lego Club continues on Saturday, May 20, from 12-2 p.m. Legos are provided by the library. Library Assistant Tami McClung says, "just bring your imagination."
- Summer Reading Program sign-ups begin on Monday, May 22. Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by the Library and sign children into the online Beanstack program. There will be a kiosk set up for this at the library, but parents may also do this online from a home computer. There will be a paper log reading program available as well, if that is preferred. All library programs are free, but one of the first, a Super Sitters Class on Wednesday May 24 from 12-4 p.m. requires registration. This class will help teens from 12 to 16 learn about child behavior, first aid and safety while babysitting. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a spot in this class.
- "Dress as a bee" day will be Friday, May 26. Children are invited to "bee" as creative as possible with perhaps black and yellow stripes or homemade antennae. There will be prizes for all "bees" as long as supplies last.
- More information about all the summer programs will be printed each week, but a schedule for the whole summer is available at the library. Watch for days and times for kid yoga, a block party at Ridling Park, family folk dancing, a patriotic program at Spencer Park, a Korean Cultural program and more throughout the summer.
- The Commerce Library has plans to continue providing bagged lunches for children under 18 again this year. This will begin Tuesday, May 30, through July 14 and will be available from 11 a.m. until noon.
- Three new adult large print titles are now available, including The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man about Paul Newman as well as two large print fiction: The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle by Jennifer Ryan, and Love and The Dream Come True by Tammy Gray. There are also two new memoirs: Paris by Paris Hilton and All My Knotted Up Life by Beth Moore.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Storytime with Ms Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and Yoga at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine book club at 1 p.m.; and Saturday, Family Lego Club 12-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.