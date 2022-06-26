The Commerce Public Library and Buzzie Bee at Spencer Park will be at Spencer Park on Friday, July 1, as friends from the American Legion Albert Gordon Post 56 help kick off the city's July 4th celebration. The Commerce library will be closed on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the holiday and will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, July 5.
In other library news:
- The Commerce Writers Group is a small casual group of adults who meet once a month to encourage each other in their writing. The meeting is usually on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. in the Library's Board Room. Patrons who might be interested in this program are always welcome with no registration required.
- There will be a Harry Potter event this week for all ages. The library's Triwizard Tournament will be held on Thursday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop in at any time. There will be multiple activities set up throughout the library including: Quidditch tryouts, Rescue Chocolate Frogs, an hourly raffle to choose something out of the treasure box and more. Lunch will also be served at noon.
- It's prize time at the library. Adult and teen patrons are encouraged to bring their completed summer reading Bingo cards in before the raffle closes on July 17. Adults who have participated in the summer's reading challenge will have a chance to win a $100 gift card from the Commerce Friends of the Library. Teens have an opportunity to win a $75 Tanger Outlet gift card compliments of Tanger Outlets of Commerce, and a runner-up will win a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Children be sure to bring in your summer reading logs to pick up your summer Oceans of Possibilities bag of goodies and for those "super readers" out there, they will be able to pick a prize out of the treasure box which includes, playdough, crocheted octopus keychains, craft kits and more. Finally, parents who have enrolled their babies 3 and under and submit their completed baby's reading challenge will receive a mesh summer bag with baby learning toys.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Tuesday, writers group at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, family story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Tri-Wizard Tournament from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. drop-in; teen smash 4-5:30 p.m.; chess 6 p.m.; and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
