The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, so that staff can attend the annual regional training day in Jefferson. All Piedmont Regional Libraries will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
In other Commerce library news:
- The Book Vine Book Club will meet Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. Members of the club suggest titles that might be used for discussion. The title this month is The Night the Bear Ate Goombaw by Patrick McManus, who is well-known as an outdoor humorist.
- Fall and Halloween picture books are on display for children and parents.
- Boo Fest is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for children and caregivers. More details will be announced closer to the date.
- Natalie Thompson's YA book club members are encouraged to check out spooky short stories during the month of October. Thompson also notes that the My Hero Academia, Spy X Family and To Your Eternity books are available at the Commerce Library just in time for each series to begin new episodes for streaming. She is also planning a Make-A-Monster on Thursday, Oct. 20, for all ages. It is described as easy, fun and unsettling.
- New adult fiction titles now on the shelves include: Nicholas Sparks' Dreamland, Anne Perry's A Truth to Die For, Fern Michaels' Falling Stars, Jeffrey Archer's Next in Line and Treasure State by C.J. Box.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, Oct. 10, library closed; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m.
