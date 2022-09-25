The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, for annual Piedmont Regional Library System staff training. The library will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Other updates from the Commerce Public Library include:
- The adult writers group at the Commerce Library will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Visitors or interested writers are always welcome.
- The library is hosting a beginners computer class. Sign-ups are encouraged for this three-session course. The first class will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5-7:30 p.m. Patrons new to computers or those needing a refresher are asked to call the library at 706-335-5946 to sign up. The class will be held on three successive Thursday evenings, Oct. 6, 13 and 20.
- Fall break for Commerce schools is Oct. 3-7. There will be several opportunities for patrons who visit the library during those days. There will be a "Meet a Firefighter Program" on Wednesday, Oct. 5. at 2 p.m. The special guest will bring the fire engine, equipment and talk about fire safety. Brittney Warren's story time that morning at 10:30 a.m. will be family story time for ages elementary and under, and will involve stories and activities centered around fire safety. During that same week, there will be a pumpkin take-and-make available for all ages as long as supplies last. Lastly, children visiting the library are also invited to create a mural of fall trees by attaching tissue paper leaves in autumn colors.
- Boo Fest is scheduled for October 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for children ages 12 and under. There will be jugglers, face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth, games and more. Children are encouraged to dress up as their "favorite book character or other spooktacular friend."
- The library will have a program to discuss Medicare and Social Security. Details about that program will be announced at a later date.
- The library has added over 20 new juvenile fiction books to the shelves. These books are meant for children transitioning from beginning readers to longer chapter books. There are also numerous new picture books and beginning-to-read titles ready to enjoy during fall break.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Writer's Group 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m., story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m. and Meet a Firefighter program at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m.; and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
