September is library card sign-up month. There is a display at the Commerce Public Library highlighting all the places patrons can visit for free with a library card.
"In fact, libraries offer so many free benefits that it is difficult to list them all. There are DVD's available for check out, as well as "books for all ages covering a myriad of subjects," Commerce library leaders said. To name just a few other benefits: with a library card: patrons can learn new languages with Mango, study for tests all the way through college entrance exams, find legal forms, stream videos with Kanopy, encourage early literacy with ABC Mouse and download to read or listen to audiobooks through Libby."
In other Commerce library news:
- University of Georgia Extension and the Georgia Public Library Service have partnered to launch the Electronic Radon Monitor Loan Program. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and silently kills thousands of people every year. Patrons can now check out a radon monitor from any Georgia public library using their library card. The monitor is easy to use and helps folks evaluate the radon levels in their home to determine if they are in danger. The radon kit comes with two QR codes: One takes patrons to an instructional video, while the other directs them to a website to submit their results. The program is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency's State and Tribal Indoor Radon Grants Program. For more information, visit radon.uga.edu.
- There will be a voter registration booth and information available at the Commerce library on Friday, Sept. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A representative from Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration will be present to answer any questions.
- LEGO Club is Saturday, Sept. 16, from 12-2 p.m. The library provides the LEGOs, families provide the creativity. Also, chess for all ages and abilities will continue to meet every Thursday at 6 p.m.
- the Commerce Library will host another pilot session for Seasons of Song with Evan Bush. Kindergarteners and first graders are encouraged to sign up for this movement and music class, which will take place on Tuesdays on October 10, 17 and 24 from 4-5 p.m. Sign ups will open soon.
- There is a new storywalk set up in the Children's Tower. The title is Rooster Wore Skinny Jeans by Jessie Miller. Coloring sheets for children to dress up a rooster will be available as well.
- New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Stephen King's Holly, J.D. Robb's Payback In Death, Jennifer Weiner's The Breakaway, Karin Smirnoff's The Girl In The Eagle's Talons, Meg Cabot's Enchanted To Meet You, Craig Johnson's The Longmire Defense, Carissa Orlando's The September House, Graham Brown's Condor's Fury, Kristy Harvey Woodson's The Summer Of Songbirds, Nina Simon's Mother-Daughter Murder Night, and Charlaine Harris' All The Dead Shall Weep.
- There are several new cookbooks in nonfiction including, The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook, Cook It Up, Dishes For Two and Food, which is described as "science based with humor." There are also three new books on dementia with one about home care, another with practical advice, and finally one on how to create moments of joy in such difficult times. Tangled Vines might be interesting to patrons following the Murdaugh family murders.
- Upcoming programs: Saturday, Lego Club 12-2 p.m.; Monday, Yoga 10:30 a.m. and Chair Yoga 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Seasons of Song 4 p.m. (sign ups required); Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Knitting for Kids 1:30-3:30 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
