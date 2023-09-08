Seasons of Song

Evan Bush, Director of Youth Services for GPLS, leads the Seasons of Song pilot program at the Commerce Public Library.

September is library card sign-up month. There is a display at the Commerce Public Library highlighting all the places patrons can visit for free with a library card.

"In fact, libraries offer so many free benefits that it is difficult to list them all. There are DVD's available for check out, as well as "books for all ages covering a myriad of subjects," Commerce library leaders said. To name just a few other benefits: with a library card: patrons can learn new languages with Mango, study for tests all the way through college entrance exams, find legal forms, stream videos with Kanopy, encourage early literacy with ABC Mouse and download to read or listen to audiobooks through Libby."

