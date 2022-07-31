As summer draws to a close, the Commerce Public :ibrary is gearing up for some new fall programming. Some of the programs include: basic first aid and CPR classes, an Alzheimers awareness program, paint and chat for adults, geocaching and basic computer classes. Those interested in the free first aid class are asked to sign up since attendance is limited.
- There are two new book displays at the Commerce library. One includes books that can be checked out and read for the Carlos Museum's "Wrapped up in Reading" program. The display also includes information about how children can join and receive prizes for books that are read. The other new display includes books about beginning school. There are many picture books covering some of the first day jitters. In addition, there are books that describe what children need to be learning in higher grades.
- The library will also be hosting a touring Holocuast panel exhibit sponosred by Georgia Public Libraries and the the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. This will begin near the end of August through September. The library will also host a special community talk on the Holocaust in Context later in September.
- Caregivers with children join Britnney's storytime every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, movement songs, fingerplays and more.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10:00 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
