The last day for adding summer reading to your bingo cards at the Commerce Public Library is Saturday, July 15. Be sure to keep reading. Prizes may be picked up until school starts on July 28. Adult readers will be interested to know that prize drawings for them will begin on July 28.
The last special program that is part of summer reading will be the pet parade at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. Children's Librarian Brittney Warren invites children "to bring their special furry, scaled or hairy friend to the Memorial Garden for a show and tell parade. Cats, dogs, goldfish and even teddy bears are all welcome — on a leash, in a bowl or hugged close as necessary."
- There will be a Red Cross blood drive at the Commerce library on Tuesday, July 11, from 12-5 p.m. Interested donors may sign up at www.redcrossblood.org and enter Library as the sponsor. Drop-ins are welcome as well, but be sure to bring a photo ID. Donors will receive a Red Cross Dry Bag and a $15 gift card by mail.
- The Hooks and Needles Club members will be holding another Knitting for Kids class on Thursday, July 13, from 1-3 p.m.
- New adult fiction now available includes: Robert Thorogood's Death Comes to Marlow, Nancy Horan's The House of Lincoln, Wilbur A. Smith's Nemesis, Susan Wiggs' Welcome to Beach Town, and Susan Mallory's The Happiness Plan.
- There are several new biographies in nonfiction including: Tom Brokow's Never Give Up: A Prairie Family's Story, Carl Sferrazza Antony's Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy, and Maggie Smith's You Could Make This Place Beautiful. Other new nonfiction include: The Botony of the Grand Canyon, The Dress Diary about Victorian fashions, and Fool Me Once with scam stories.
- The Blueberries for Sal Cookbook by Robert McClosky has sweet recipes inspired by the beloved children's classic.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Red Cross Blood Drive 12-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and family storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday - Pet Parade at 11 a.m., Knitting for Kids from 1-3 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
