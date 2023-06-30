Buzzie Bee

Library mascot Buzzie Bee visits with friends Remi Salgado, Hazel and Maverick Griffeth and Esmee Salgado.

The last day for adding summer reading to your bingo cards at the Commerce Public Library is Saturday, July 15. Be sure to keep reading. Prizes may be picked up until school starts on July 28. Adult readers will be interested to know that prize drawings for them will begin on July 28.

The last special program that is part of summer reading will be the pet parade at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. Children's Librarian Brittney Warren invites children "to bring their special furry, scaled or hairy friend to the Memorial Garden for a show and tell parade. Cats, dogs, goldfish and even teddy bears are all welcome — on a leash, in a bowl or hugged close as necessary."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.