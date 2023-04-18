Watering plants

Children's Librarian Brittney Warren waters the plants in the propagation project.

There are two new displays for patrons at the Commerce Public Library. One has books on the upcoming Earth Day, April 22, with topics such as recycling and ways to take care of the Earth. There is also a small display on puppies to help celebrate the recent "hug your puppy" day. In the children's tower, the storywalk is "A Butterfly is Patient" by Diana Hutts Aston.

In other news at the Commerce library:

