There are two new displays for patrons at the Commerce Public Library. One has books on the upcoming Earth Day, April 22, with topics such as recycling and ways to take care of the Earth. There is also a small display on puppies to help celebrate the recent "hug your puppy" day. In the children's tower, the storywalk is "A Butterfly is Patient" by Diana Hutts Aston.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- The Commerce library's annual plant swap will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon. Patrons are invited to bring plants, bulbs or seeds to share with others. Master Gardener, Anne Shirley, will be present to answer gardening questions. A House Plant Propagation swap will be ongoing through April 22. There will also be a plant that will be raffled during the swap.
- A representative from the Community Council on Aging will be answering questions about Medicare and SNAP benefits and offering enrollment assistance on Monday, April 24, at 1 p.m. No registration is needed.
- The library will be participating in a Touch a Truck event at Commerce City Hall on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Families with little ones will have the opportunity to explore a fire truck, police car, tractors, PuRL, the pop-up rolling library and more. Treats such as whistles, stickers, plastic hats, popcorn and Kona ice will be available.
- There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. to introduce interested patrons to a new Beekeepers Club at the library. Angel Abounader, Library Manager, said she is "so excited to announce the formation of this club. Plans are being made now, but check back for more information."
- The adult writers' group meets the first Tuesday of each Month. May's meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m. in the board room.
- New adult fiction now available include: John Sandford's Dark Angel, Anne Perry's The Fourth Enemy, and My Heart Will Find You by Jude Deveraux.
- Patrons interested in large print will be interested to know these titles are now on the shelves: Alice Elliott Dark's Fellowship Point, Joseph Kanon's The Berlin Exchange, Lisa Scottoline's What Happened to the Bennetts, Amy Clipston's Building a Future, Fredrilk Backman's The Winners, Dolen Perkins-Valdez's Take My Hand, Ruth Hartzler's The Narrow Way, Keely Brooke Keith's Uncharted Inheritance, Anne Cleeves' The Rising Tide, Adriana Herrera's A Caribbean Heiress In Paris, John Boyne's All the Broken Places, Beth Wiseman's The Story of Love, amd The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz.
- A new nonfiction particularly appropriate for Spring is The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail: A Journey Through Plains by Annette Wise.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and Medicare and SNAP benefits explained at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
