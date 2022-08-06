The Commerce Public Library has a pretend-game setup in the children's tower where children can take and fill orders for food. There are also "cooking for kids" books in the 641 call numbers in the juvenile nonfiction section.
In other news at the Commerce Public Library:
- For those who knit or crochet, or who would like to learn, Hooks and Needles resumed meeting over the summer. The group continues to meet weekly in the library's board room on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.
- For patrons interested in a free basic first aid class, the library still has available sign-up space for Stop the Bleed. The class will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. in the library auditorium. To sign up, call or visit the library.
- The library will host an exhibit featuring Witness to the Holocasut: WWII Veteran William Alexander Scott III from Aug. 29-Sept. 29. This is in partnership with Georgia Public Library Services and the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. There will also be a representative who will speak on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. on "How Did it Happen? The Holocaust in Historical Context." Librarian Tami McClung encourages students and adults "be sure to mark your calendars, this will be a memorable and educational program you don't want to miss."
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles at 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays, Teen Smash at 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
