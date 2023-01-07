Commerce Public Library children's librarian, Britney, says "it's never too soon to learn sign language." The library practices simple ASL every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. during storytime. There are many books children can check out to learn more and they're all on display in the children's area this month.
- Starting in January the library will have a free, self-led family activity. LEGO Club will meet every first and third Saturday from 12-2 p.m. Blocks will be provided, so children can create to their heart's content with a huge collection of pieces of every description, including Duplo for the little ones.
- The Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
- "Storybook Science" is a new display highlighting science based picture books. "Children are exploring science long before they can read. Picture books can be a great way to introduce young children to basic concepts in biology, geology and engineering in a fun, engaging way," said assistant librarian Tami McClung.
- The Commerce Hooks and Needles group meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The group has recently joined the Knitted Knockers campaign and are making knitted prostheses for breast cancer survivors. Anyone interested in learning or helping are encouraged to stop in on Wednesday and learn more. There is also a knitting and breast cancer display at the library with more information about the cause.
- Book Vine meets at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The book to be discussed will be Harlan Coben's Tell No One which has been described as "both suspenseful and often surprisingly funny."
- Financial Q&A with Jacqui Lister has resumed. She will be available every fourth Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the library. Drop in and bring your questions about finance, retirement, budgeting social security and more. "Ms. Jacqui is approachable and very knowledgeable. And if she doesn't have an answer she will point you to the appropriate resource for more help," said library manager Angel Abounader.
- New adult fiction now available include: James Patterson's The House of Wolves, Danielle Steel's Without a Trace, and Julia Quinn's Lady Whistledown Strikes Back. Another historical fiction that arrived just before the holidays was The Removed by Brandon Hobson. It was a National Book Award Finalist and is said to be " steeped in Cherokee myths and history."
- Dr. Kellyann Patricci's Bone Broth Breakthrough is new in nonfiction. Kate Brower's Elizabeth Taylor is also now on the shelves.
- Upcoming programs include: Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturdays (first and third of the month), Lego Club drop-in 12-2 p.m.
