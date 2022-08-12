The Commerce Public Library has opened a display on back-to-school traffic safety in the Children's Library. There is also a display about safety when beginning to drive in the young adult section.
- The Piedmont Regional Library System is offering Kanopy, a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-friendly favorites. This is available to anyone with a Piedmont Regional Library card which is also free. Angel Abounader, the Commerce Library manager, noted "you can access Kanopy through your mobile and tablet apps for iPhone and Android and begin streaming on your TV or any of your favorite devices. Go to prlib.org/kanopy to get started." This service is part of Piedmont Regional's ongoing effort to provide access to as many people as possible in the Barrow, Banks and Jackson County areas.
- The Book Vine book club meets on the third Friday of each month. The August meeting will be this Friday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. It is not necessary to sign-up to attend and visitors are always welcome.
- There are some openings in the "First Aid: Stop the Bleed" class on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. This is a free class offered by Athens Piedmont to the community. To sign up, call the library at 706-335-5946 or stop by the library.
- Yoga continues on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Chess is now being offered every Thursday also at 6 p.m., while Teen Smash continues from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
- Patrons interested in knowing what new books are available each week at the library can go to the web site, prlib.org, and find a drop down menu where Commerce new books can be selected. Call the library at 706-335-5946 with any questions.
- The library will host an exhibit featuring Witness to the Holocasut: WWII Veteran William Alexander Scott III from August 29-September 29. This is in partnership with Georgia Public Library Services and the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. There will also be a representative who will speak on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. on "How Did it Happen? The Holocaust in Historical Context."
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., Stop the Bleed class; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m.; and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash at 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m., yoga at 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
